HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.90 and last traded at GBX 13.40. 17,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 322,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.73.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Down 2.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.28. The stock has a market cap of £17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.08.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HydrogenOne Capital Growth had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

