Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,137,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,251,000 after purchasing an additional 943,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,230,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,459,000 after purchasing an additional 343,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $146.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.