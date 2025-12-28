ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Smart Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 43.10% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Smart Materials ETF

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

