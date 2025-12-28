Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 11.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc is a Canada-based resource company focused on the exploration, development and processing of lithium resources for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company’s flagship asset is the North American Lithium Mine in La Corne, Quebec, which it acquired in 2020. Rock Tech Lithium is working to optimize spodumene concentrate production at this site as the feedstock for downstream processing.

In addition to its Quebec operations, Rock Tech Lithium is developing an integrated lithium hydroxide refinery in Guben, Germany.

