Norden Group LLC Has $328,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 526.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 176,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.05 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.