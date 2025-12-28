KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,258,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 1,474.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,552,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,130,000 after buying an additional 8,946,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KANZHUN by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 801,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KANZHUN by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,629,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KANZHUN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,984,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $21.05 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

