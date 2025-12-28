Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,619 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 522.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

