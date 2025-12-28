Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Swedbank AB raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SHLS opened at $9.21 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

