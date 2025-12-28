Analysts Set Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) PT at $28.17

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1667.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDST. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDST. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stardust Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stardust Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stardust Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDST opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.24. Stardust Power has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stardust Power will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

