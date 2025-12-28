Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) vs. Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Financial Analysis

Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vapor Group and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vapor Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -31.14% -389.95% -33.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapor Group and Ispire Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A Ispire Technology $127.49 million 1.28 -$39.24 million ($0.65) -4.38

Vapor Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.4% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vapor Group and Ispire Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapor Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ispire Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ispire Technology has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Ispire Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Vapor Group.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Vapor Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapor Group

(Get Free Report)

Vapor Group, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.