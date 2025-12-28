Contrasting Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Diversified Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.78 billion 1.50 $236.00 million ($0.89) -43.87 Diversified Energy $1.20 billion 0.57 -$88.27 million $1.47 9.72

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 1 3 0 2.40 Diversified Energy 1 0 6 0 2.71

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.33%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -34.58% -12.74% -3.20% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -167.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Energy pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

