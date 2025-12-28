RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$18.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm had revenue of C$371.17 million for the quarter.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

