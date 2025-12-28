Critical Review: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) versus SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment 2.06% -23.00% 2.83% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 2 2 5 0 2.33 SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than SJM.

39.6% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and SJM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.06 billion 0.66 $43.54 million $0.26 30.81 SJM $3.69 billion 0.59 $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Risk & Volatility

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats SJM on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

