Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Shares Up 14.9% – Here’s Why

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.7892 and last traded at $0.7598. 1,973,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 458,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6612.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 14.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-grade precious metal properties in Mexico. The company’s principal holding is the 100% owned El Tigre project, located in the historic Tayoltita silver district in Sonora. El Tigre hosts multiple epithermal silver-gold veins that have been subject to extensive historic mining, with documented production of silver and gold dating back to the late 18th century through the 1990s.

Since acquiring the El Tigre project, Silver Tiger Metals has conducted systematic exploration programs, including detailed surface mapping, geochemical sampling and diamond drilling.

