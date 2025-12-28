Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8520.

Tabcorp Stock Down 12.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as TACBY, is an Australian diversified gambling and entertainment company. The firm operates across wagering, racing, media, lottery and gaming services, providing a comprehensive platform for betting on thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing as well as major sporting events. Through its wagering arm, Tabcorp offers online, mobile and retail betting products under licensed brands and partners with bookmakers nationwide.

Founded in 1994 through the merger of the TAB (Totalizator Agency Board) operations in Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania, Tabcorp has since grown by integrating technology platforms and expanding its national network.

