Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. is an Italian multinational tyre manufacturer and one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-value tyres. Founded in Milan in 1872 by Giovanni Battista Pirelli, the company has built its reputation around premium performance, technological innovation and product design. Pirelli specialises in tyres for cars, motorcycles and bicycles as well as motorsport applications, including its longstanding role as the exclusive tyre supplier to the FIA Formula One World Championship since 2011.

Following its 2015 separation from the industrial conglomerate that bore its name, Pirelli today operates through a network of over 100 manufacturing facilities and more than 20 research and development centres worldwide.

