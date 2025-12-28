Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Shares Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.3125.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Genting Singapore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genting Singapore PLC is a leading integrated resort developer and operator headquartered in Singapore. A subsidiary of Malaysia’s Genting Berhad, the company focuses on the development, management and operation of large?scale leisure and hospitality projects. Its flagship property, Resorts World Sentosa, exemplifies its expertise in combining gaming, hospitality, entertainment and retail under a single resort complex.

Resorts World Sentosa features a casino, multiple luxury hotels, convention facilities and themed attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.