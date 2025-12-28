Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 52.25. Approximately 257,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 401,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50.

Premier Miton Group Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

