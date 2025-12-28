Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,909 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 47,883 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance
UMMA opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $29.79.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0044 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.