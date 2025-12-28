Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,909 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 47,883 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

UMMA opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0044 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.

