Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,295,466 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 715,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

