Swedbank AB Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,749,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,717,000 after purchasing an additional 532,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 149.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,111,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $17,709,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares in the company, valued at $272,529,231.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,164 shares of company stock valued at $76,621,909. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $246.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

