NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEXT. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NextDecade

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

In other news, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 851,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,990.93. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,620,222 shares in the company, valued at $149,365,894.26. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,177,861 shares of company stock worth $42,393,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 661,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextDecade by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.90. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston?based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large?scale LNG export facilities. The company’s core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade’s projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low?carbon fuel.

NextDecade’s flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.