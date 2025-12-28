NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE:NWG opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 2,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

