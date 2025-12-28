Comparing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) & Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shake Shack and Yum! Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $1.37 billion 2.60 $10.21 million $1.02 82.07 Yum! Brands $8.06 billion 5.28 $1.49 billion $5.13 29.88

Analyst Ratings

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Shake Shack. Yum! Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shake Shack and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 1 15 7 1 2.33 Yum! Brands 0 11 13 0 2.54

Shake Shack currently has a consensus target price of $119.10, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $167.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 3.10% 10.43% 3.04% Yum! Brands 17.95% -21.79% 24.28%

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Shake Shack on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

