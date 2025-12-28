Reviewing Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Preferred Bank pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and CVB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $522.66 million 2.73 $130.66 million $9.84 10.06 CVB Financial $684.59 million 3.91 $200.72 million $1.46 13.41

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 25.67% 16.91% 1.82% CVB Financial 31.95% 9.18% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 2 1 2.80 CVB Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus target price of $104.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Preferred Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides cash management services; and internet, mobile, and tablet banking services. The company operates through full-service branch offices in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco; Flushing, New York; Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas; and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

