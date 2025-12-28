Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $78.14

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.8387.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,841 shares of company stock worth $4,451,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

