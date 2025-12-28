Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2230 and last traded at $0.2230. 40,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 90,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2130.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

