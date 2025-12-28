Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.5741 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Roxgold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc is a Canadian-based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and mining of high?grade gold deposits in West Africa. The company is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol ROGFF and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Roxgold’s principal asset is the Yaramoko gold mine in Burkina Faso, which it owns and operates through its local subsidiary.

At Yaramoko, Roxgold has developed two underground mining areas—Bagassi South and Séguédin—both characterized by steeply dipping, narrow-vein orebodies.

