BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.15 and last traded at C$31.13. Approximately 274,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,294,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.96.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.13.
