Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 22,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.