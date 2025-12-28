Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.25. Approximately 3,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.