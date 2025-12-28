Analyzing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and Intesa Sanpaolo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ $17.44 billion N/A $2.60 billion $0.61 11.91 Intesa Sanpaolo $48.17 billion 2.51 $9.38 billion $3.36 12.40

Profitability

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ 15.97% 12.80% 0.68% Intesa Sanpaolo 22.67% 13.57% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ 2 5 0 0 1.71 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 2 1 2.57

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit customers, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.