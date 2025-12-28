Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Receives $9.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Skye Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Skye Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skye Bioscience by 121.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.68. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel, selective cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptor modulators for the treatment of ocular diseases. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Skye Bioscience leverages proprietary chemistry and formulation expertise to design and optimize compounds with high potency, tissue selectivity and favorable drug-like properties. The company’s lead product candidate is being evaluated for the treatment of glaucoma and other ophthalmic conditions characterized by elevated intraocular pressure.

Skye Bioscience’s pipeline centers on synthetic cannabinoids engineered to avoid central nervous system side effects commonly associated with traditional cannabinoid therapies.

