Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Lufax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $281.29 million 1.96 $17.78 million $2.08 10.46 Lufax $4.82 billion 0.48 $125.31 million ($0.77) -3.44

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 13.45% 11.63% 1.15% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alerus Financial and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 Lufax 2 0 0 0 1.00

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Alerus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Lufax.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Lufax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.