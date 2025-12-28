Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLRS opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.04. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLRS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

