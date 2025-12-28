Reviewing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Grove Collaborative”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $81.37 billion 0.12 $958.60 million $1.69 10.30 Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.24 -$27.42 million ($0.62) -1.87

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 4 10 0 2.60 Grove Collaborative 1 1 1 0 2.00

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $23.69, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.20% 36.39% 4.45% Grove Collaborative -12.59% N/A -30.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

