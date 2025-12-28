Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $109.14

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.1429.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI
Insider Activity at ATI
Institutional Trading of ATI
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ATI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.
ATI Stock Performance
NYSE ATI opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. ATI has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $117.48.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
About ATI
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATI
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.