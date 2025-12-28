Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $109.14

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Activity at ATI

Institutional Trading of ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 200,937 shares of company stock worth $19,696,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ATI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. ATI has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $117.48.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.