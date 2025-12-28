American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $16.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.4559.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,757 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,533,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.