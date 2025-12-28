MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $171.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.10.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th.

Shares of MKS stock opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. MKS has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $170.37.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,182.68. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,480 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in MKS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,321,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 991,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after buying an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

