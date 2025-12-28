Comparing The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $391.54 million 4.28 $60.73 million $0.83 10.93 The PNC Financial Services Group $22.57 billion 3.71 $5.89 billion $15.48 13.81

This table compares UP Fintech and The PNC Financial Services Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 27.42% 21.09% 1.95% The PNC Financial Services Group 19.30% 11.47% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 1 5 0 2.57 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 5 15 1 2.73

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $11.35, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $219.11, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats UP Fintech on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services. In addition, the company provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. Further, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

