uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $60.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.8182.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $856,890.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,352.70. The trade was a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 76.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

