AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $136.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 92,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AECOM by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

