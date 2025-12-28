Kirby (NYSE:KEX) COO Christian O’neil Sells 11,145 Shares

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) COO Christian O’neil sold 11,145 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $1,244,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,772.80. The trade was a 42.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kirby from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.