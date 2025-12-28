Brokerages Set Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Target Price at $29.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,057,552 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $23,817,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 546,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 995,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,264 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

