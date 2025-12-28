Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $41.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.7143.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 323.6% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 80,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,053,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

