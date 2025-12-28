Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Stock Up 0.0%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 207.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.