Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $437.06

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.0640.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $432.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.32 and a 200 day moving average of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

