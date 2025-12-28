Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $78.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $2,517,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,225.12. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.