Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) PT at $48.75

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,888,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 104.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,251,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after buying an additional 1,230,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

