Short Interest in WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU) Grows By 98.7%

WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 767 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 386 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEN Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WENNU. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $31,709,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in WEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,684,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,684,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WEN Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in WEN Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,514,000.

WEN Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:WENNU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. WEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

About WEN Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

